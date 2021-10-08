Scott II and Morgan Bell of East Prairie Mo., are the parents of a son, Ohlin Rousch Brice. The 8-pound, 14-ouncer arrived at 4:49 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 14 at Saint Frances Healthcare Family BirthPlace.
Ohlin has a sister, Liberty. Grandparents are Larry Jr. and Mollye Bice of Bono and Scott and Kathy Bell of East Prairie, Mo.
• • •
It’s a boy for Emily Morgan Cooper and Tyler Colton Long of Jonesboro. The 8-pound, 10-ouncer arrived Thursday, Sept. 23 at St. Bernards Medical Center and the couple’s son has been named Colt-Elliot Dean Long. Grandparents are Kerri and Jason Cowgill and Brea and Tristan Long, all of Jonesboro.
