Stiles Kol Griffin is the name chosen by Haley Hibbard and Devin Griffin of Walnut Ridge for their son who was born Monday, July 26, at St. Bernards Medical Center weighing 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Stiles has a brother, Dalton Griffin, 10. Grandparents are Chris Hibbard of Walnut Ridge, Rhonda Hibbard of Black Rock and James Griffin of Helena-West Helena.
• • •
Jeffrey and Colby Hignight of Jonesboro are the parents of a girl, Madelyn James. The 7-pounder arrived Monday, July 26, at St. Bernards Medical Center. Grandparents are Daniel and Robin Hundley of Jonesboro and Tommy and Rosa Hignight of Austin. Great-grandmothers are Bonnie Grantham and Shirley Hundley, both of Jonesboro.
