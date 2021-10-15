Ohlin Rousch Bice
Scott II and Morgan Bell of East Prairie Mo., are the parents of a son, Ohlin Rousch Bice. The 8-pound, 14-ouncer arrived at 4:49 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 14, at Saint Frances Healthcare Family BirthPlace.
Ohlin has a sister, Liberty. Grandparents are Larry Jr. and Mollye Bice of Bono and Scott and Kathy Bell of East Prairie, Mo. Great-grandparents are Clyann Leonard, Warren and Linda Ellis, all of Jonesboro, Sonny and Hope Martin of Tuckerman, Richard and Sharon Bell of Charleston and Barbara DeMay of East Prairie.
Troy Xavier
Troy Xavier is the name chosen by Jessica Lee Lamb of Paragould for her son who arrived Wednesday, Oct. 6, at St. Bernards Medical Center weighing 3 pounds, 10 ounces.
Grandparents are Troy Lamb and Christy Lamb, both of Paragould.
