It’s a girl for Tristian and Abrionne Barnes of West Memphis. The 6-pound, 13-ouncer arrived Monday, June 21 at St. Bernards Medical Center and the couple’s daughter has been named Adalynn.
Adalynn has a brother, MJ, 7. Grandparents are Wendy Sanders and Rosetta Thomas, both of West Memphis, and Ray Patrick of Millington, Tenn. Great-grandmothers are Jeanette Brown and Charline Julian, both of West Memphis.
• • •
Edwin Oliver House is the name chosen by Dru Ergle and Phillip House of Jonesboro for their son who arrived Saturday, July 3, at St. Bernards Medical Center weighing 8 pounds.
Edwin has a sister Adaline, 4. Grandparents are Parrish and Mikki Ergle of Jonesboro and Marc and Tonya Wilson and Corbin House, all of Wynne. Great-grandparents are Rudy and Betty Gazaway of Pocahontas, Jonella Swindle of Jonesboro, Buford and Pat Burnett and Earl Sr. and Mel House, all of Hickory Ridge, and Nancy Welch of Wynne.
• • •
Kevin and Kandace Smallman of Lake City are the parents of a girl, Hallie Marie. The 6-pound, 12-ouncer arrived Wednesday, July 7, at St. Bernards Medical Center.
Hallie has three siblings, Alexis, 14, Ansley, 6, and Zoey, 3. Grandparents are Rodney and Angela Stotts of Trumann and Steve Smallman of Bay.
