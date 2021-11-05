Jessica King and Jose Garza are the parents of a son, Jose Ramon Garza Jr. The 8-pound, 9-ouncer arrived Thursday, Oct. 21, at St. Bernards Medical Center.
Jose has four siblings, Allison, 13, Gabriella, 11, Madison, 8, and Linkon, 6. Grandparents are Ray and Ludivina Garza of Santa Rosa, Texas, and Greg and Kelly Kemper of Bay. Great-grandparents are Serapio Gonzales and Maria Elena Castanon, Jose Castanon and Ramon and Margarith Garza, all of Santa Rosa, and Linda Lane of Trumann.
• • •
It’s a girl for Jacob and Valerie Sledge. The 9-pound, 12-ouncer arrived Monday, Nov. 1, at St. Bernards Medical Center and the couple’s daughter has been named Mia Raelee.
Mia has a sister, Raelynn, 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.