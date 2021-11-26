Maisyn James is the name chosen by Devin and Alexis Sides of Jonesboro for their daughter who arrived Tuesday, Nov. 2, at St. Bernards Medical Center weighing 6 pounds, 7 ounces.
Chelci Eubanks and Russell Lowary of Paragould are the parents of a son, Michael Lee James Eubanks Lowary. The 8-pound, 5-ouncer arrived Thursday, Nov. 18 at St. Bernards Medical Center.
Michael has two sisters, Adriana, 16, and Willow, 5. Grandparents are Tim and Marilyn Lowary of Oceanside, Calif., Samuel and Teresa Eubanks of Delaplaine, Michelle and Troy of Paragould and James Poole of Beech Grove. Great-grandparents are Junior and Cathern Eubanks of Peach Orchard, Willard and Sue Rawls of O’Kean and Charles David and Barbara Johnston of Paragould.
It’s a boy for Greggory II and Lauren Lance of Jonesboro. The 8-pound, 2-ouncer arrived Thursday, Oct. 28 at St. Bernards Medical Center and the couple’s son has been named Lucas Greggory.
Grandparents are Greg Lance and LaDell Lance, both of Pocahontas. Great-grandparents are Marvene Lance of O’Kean, Clara Ellis of Pocahontas and Alton and Helen Tyler of Lepanto.
