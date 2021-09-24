It’s a boy for Joseph and Melody Miller of Piggott. The 8-pound, 11-ouncer arrived Tuesday, Sept. 14, at St. Bernards Medical Center and the couple’s son has been named Jay Jefferson.
Jay has a sister, Julia, 5. Grandparents are Jeff and Rhonda Miller, Jeffrey and Jerri Tate, Gary and Kelly Money and Kenneth and Rachel Renshaw. Great-grandparents are Delmar Causey and Elwanda Miller.
n n n
Brett and Kelsey Copeland of Jonesboro are the parents of a daughter, Palmer Brooke. The 8-pound, 5-ouncer arrived Friday, Sept. 17, at St. Bernards Medical Center.
Palmer has a sister, Hadley, 6. Grandparents are Kevin and Annette Hall, Barbara Copeland and Barry and Sherry Copeland, all of Jonesboro. Great-grandparents are Carla Hayse and Geneva Slayton, both of Jonesboro.
n n n
Bailie Faythe is the name chosen by Wesley and Haley Vinson of Jonesboro for their daughter who arrived Saturday, Sept. 18, at St. Bernards Medical Center weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces.
Bailie has a brother Wesley, 1.
