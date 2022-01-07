Raylee James is the name chosen by Anthony and Misti Griffin of Jonesboro for their son who arrived Wednesday, Dec. 29, at St. Bernards Medical Center weighing 10 pounds, 4 ounces.
Grandparents are James Griffin of Jonesboro and Sandie Adams of Brookland. Great-grandparents are Ray Griffin of Jonesboro and Sharon Cambron of Oklahoma City, Okla.
• • •
Brittany Armstrong and Richard Mabe of Bono are the parents of a daughter, Madlyn Hazel Mabe. The 6-pound, 15-ouncer arrived Friday, Dec. 31, at St. Bernards Medical Center.
Grandparents are Nick and Deana Miller of Bono, Susan Smith of Harrisburg, Richard A. Mabe of Trumann and Todd Armstrong of Wynne. Great-grandparents are Darrell and Charlene Holt of Bono and Robert and Barbra Smith of Harrisburg.
