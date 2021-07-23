Mitchell and Devon Wagner of Trumann are the parents of twins. Piper Reese and Phoebe Raine arrived Monday, June 14, at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center weighing 4 pounds, 7 ounces and 4 pounds, 5 ounces respectively.
Grandparents are Derek and Niena Hisaw, David and Kristy Milam and Cathy Hisaw and the late Gary Hisaw, all of Trumann, and Edna Summers of Bay.
• • •
It’s a boy for Cameron and Brittany Morgan of Cape Girardeau, Mo. The 7-pound, 5-ouncer arrived at 7:54 p.m. Monday, July 12, at St. Francis Medical Center Family BirthPlace and the couple’s son has been named Grayson Daniel.
Grandparents are Lisa Carlton of Cape Girardeau and Terry Barnett of Cardwell, Mo.
