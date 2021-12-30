Earnie and Kayla Hill of Lepanto are the parents of a daughter, Maxleigh Huntley. The 7-pounder arrived Wednesday, Dec. 22, at St. Bernards Medical Center.

Maxleigh has a sister, Maggie, 9. Grandparents are Mitchell and Tabatha Burcham of Lepanto, Keith and Susan Hill of Paragould and Johnny and Sandra McCammon of Caraway. Great-grandparents are Garry and Phyllis Burcham of Cardwell, Mo., Joann Campbell and John Campbell, both of Marked Tree, and Earnie and Carolyn Walling of Lepanto.

It’s a girl for Albert and Katrina Hart of Jonesboro. The 4-pound, 11-ouncer arrived Thursday, Dec. 23, at St. Bernard’s Medical Center and couple’s daughter has been named Ma’Laila Brianna-Nicole.

Ma’Laila has four brothers, Jerimyiah, 12, Isiah, 11, and Ahmed and Ahmin, both 10, and one sister, Nai’Myiah, 9. Grandmother is Ava Dean of Gary, Ind.