It’s a boy for Cody and Kayla Patterson of Bono. The 7-pound, 4-ouncer arrived Tuesday, Nov. 23 at St, Bernards Medical Center and the couple’s son has been named Liam Ryker.
Liam has a brother, Jace, 6, and a sister Bria, 3. Grandparents are Glenn and Glenda Patterson of Jonesboro and Rick and Pam Whittingham of Bono. Great-grandmothers are Ruth Springle and Louise Whittingham, both of Jonesboro.
• • •
Clayton and Ryleigh Snow of Bay are the parents of a son, Turner Wayne. The 2-pound, 13-ouncer arrived Sunday, Nov. 28, at St. Bernards Medical Center.
Grandparents are Paul and Sheila Harrison and Terry and Maribeth Snow, all of Jonesboro. Great-grandparents are Bobbie Harrison and Debra Fletcher, both of Jonesboro, Pattie Smith Moody of Trumann and Patricia Snow of Paragould.
• • •
Ki’Yomi Dior Venzant is the name chosen by La’Nitria Menifee and Keilon Venzant of Jonesboro for their daughter who arrived Wednesday, Dec. 1, at St. Bernards Medical Center weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces.
Grandparents are Laselle Wilborn and Earnest Spiller, both of Blytheville, and Tasha Smith and Larry Venzant, both of Jonesboro. Great-grandparents are Carlos and Denise Bohannon of Blytheville and Gloria Smith of Turrell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.