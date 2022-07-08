JONESBORO — Jonesboro Animal Control, 6119 E. Highland Drive, and the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society, 6111 E. Highland Drive, will both participate in the Bissell Pet Foundation’s longest-ever Summer National Empty the Shelters reduced-fee adoption event from July 11-31.
By sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $50 or less, Bissell Pet Foundation aims to take thousands of deserving shelter pets from kennels to couches.
The foundation provides funding to participating shelters to offset the reduced cost of adoptions.
According to the Jonesboro Animal Control Facebook Page, adoption fees will be $40 during the event. This adoption fee includes spaying or neutering, rabies vaccinations, microchips and heartworm testing for dogs 6 months and older.
This event will be by appointment only. For more details contact animal control at 870-935-3920.
The Northeast Arkansas Humane Society will participate from July 18-30, according to its Facebook page. During the event, adoption fees for cats will be $25 and for dogs, $45. They are all spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.
To adopt, please fill out an application at the organization’s website page, www.neahs.org, under adopt tab.
“Shelters are calling me daily and Bissell Pet Foundation is feeling the burden of overcrowding. With the euthanasia of homeless dogs up 22 percent in just the first quarter of 2022 alone, we knew we had to act quickly to help at-risk pets,” Cathy Bissell, Founder of Bissell Pet Foundation said in a press release.
“Empty the Shelters is the largest funded adoption event in the country, and by extending the event to three weeks, we can help meet the immediate need to save lives.”
Since its inception in 2016, Empty the Shelters adoption events have helped more than 96,068 pets find homes in the United States and Canada.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.