GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Bissell Pet Foundation will sponsor its spring national Empty the Shelters adoption event from May 1-15. The foundation is teaming up with Dogtopia to host its largest “Empty the Shelters” event yet, with more than 350 participating shelters in 45 states.

Local shelters participating include Jonesboro Animal Control, 6119 E. Highland Drive, in Jonesboro, phone 870-935-3920; and the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society, 6111 E. Highland Drive, also in Jonesboro, 870-932-5185.