GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Bissell Pet Foundation will sponsor its spring national Empty the Shelters adoption event from May 1-15. The foundation is teaming up with Dogtopia to host its largest “Empty the Shelters” event yet, with more than 350 participating shelters in 45 states.
Local shelters participating include Jonesboro Animal Control, 6119 E. Highland Drive, in Jonesboro, phone 870-935-3920; and the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society, 6111 E. Highland Drive, also in Jonesboro, 870-932-5185.
According to a press release. Empty the Shelters is the nation’s largest funded adoption event and has helped nearly 140,000 pets find homes across the country and in Canada since its inception in 2016.
“Bissell Pet Foundation’s ‘Empty the Shelters’ is proven to make a lifesaving difference, and we are thrilled to team up with Dogtopia, who shares our vision to give every pet their best life,” Cathy Bissell, founder of Bissell Pet Foundation said.
“This is a very difficult time for shelters across the country, with increasing owner surrenders due to the housing crisis and inflation as well as slowed adoption rates. With Dogtopia’s partnership, we are hopeful more pets than ever will find homes during this national event.”
“Dogtopia believes every family should have the choice to have a dog in their life, so we are excited to help more families experience the joy a dog brings,” Neil Gill, CEO of Dogtopia said.
“Enhancing the joy of pet parenthood is core to our organization. All our committed daycare teams work hard at developing better canine citizens through exercise, socialization and education. We understand it takes a village to raise a well-balanced dog, and we’re thrilled to work with Bissell Pet Foundation to change both dog and human lives through Empty the Shelters.”
During the event adoption fees at participating organizations will be $50 or less per cat or dog with Bissell offsetting the difference between the special fee and the participating shelter’s normal fee.
Not every shelter will participate for the full event. To find specific guidelines, contact the individual shelter.
At the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society, all adoptions are by advance application which may take up to six days. This is to verify application information and to ensure that no impulse decisions are being made. NEAHS does not always approve adoptions on a first-come, first-serve basis. Application approval can be based on what is in the best interest of the pet. For more information on this policy and how it relates to the Empty the Shelters event, contact the NEAHS application coordinator by phone or at adoptions@neahs.org.
