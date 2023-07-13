Black Hills Energy employee recognized

BLYTHEVILLE — Black Hills Energy has announced that this year’s winner of the company’s Volunteer of the Year in Arkansas is Brian Hollis, operations supervisor in Northeast Arkansas, who volunteered about 200 hours in 2022 alone. He has made community service a high priority throughout his 26 years at Black Hills Energy.
“The Volunteer of the Year award recognizes employees who exemplify our mission, vision and values,” Joey Msall, general manager of Arkansas operations said in the announcement. “This past year and years prior, Brian Hollis has demonstrated that he is generous with his time and focused on making life better for our customers and their communities.”
With a big heart for food insecurity, Hollis has led support for the backpack program at Justin Veach Elementary School in Manila for multiple years. Not only has he spurred charitable giving efforts for this program in partnership with the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, but he packed 150 sacks of food for students to take home for the weekend last year, which follows previous years of volunteer service at the school.
As a part of the Volunteer of the Year award, Hollis was given $500 to donate to the organization of his choice. He selected the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas and the Manila backpack program. Because of the impact of this critical program, Black Hills Energy doubled the gift and made a $1,000 contribution.
“Manila Elementary is so thankful for Brian Hollis and Black Hills Energy for their continued support of our backpack food program,” Malorie Adcock, counselor at Justin Veach Elementary School said. “Without such sponsors, our weekly program would not be possible. Brian is always going out of his way to check in with us to see if there is anything that we need or that he can do to support us and our students. Congratulations, Brian on Volunteer of the Year. It is well deserved!”
Hollis supports multiple organizations in Northeast Arkansas. Serving in his second term on the Mississippi County Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Hollis’ service last year included working with the City of Manila, school administrators and community leaders to organize more than 300 students and 40 adults to pick up trash across Manila, along with reading to first graders, helping with community tailgates and supporting the chamber’s annual banquet.
As past president of the Manila Lions Club, Hollis led meetings and helped organize and manage two fundraisers in 2022, a chili cook-off and pancake supper for Christmas food baskets. As a Manila Future Farmers of America Alumni Association board member, he assisted with a successful auction that raised funds for scholarships and prepared a meal for 200.
Hollis has helped with other highway cleanup and lunch preparation efforts for the Arkansas Department of Transportation teams in Blytheville. He also supported events for Special Olympics of Arkansas and encouraged Black Hills Energy team members to volunteer.
He is a volunteer coach for Manila High School trap shooting and has been serving on the Arkansas Gas Association Board of Directors.
Additionally, Hollis has previously initiated contributions for Meals on Wheels in Mississippi County and two organizations that support women who are victims of domestic violence – The Butterfly House and The Haven.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.