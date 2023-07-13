Black Hills Energy employee recognized

Brian Hollis, Black Hills Energy 2023 Volunteer of the Year in Arkansas, is pictured with the fishing basket he donated for the Mississippi County Regional Chamber of Commerce annual banquet auction in April. Attendees were encouraged to wear hats for the event’s theme hats off to Mississippi County.

 Submitted photo

BLYTHEVILLE — Black Hills Energy has announced that this year’s winner of the company’s Volunteer of the Year in Arkansas is Brian Hollis, operations supervisor in Northeast Arkansas, who volunteered about 200 hours in 2022 alone. He has made community service a high priority throughout his 26 years at Black Hills Energy.

“The Volunteer of the Year award recognizes employees who exemplify our mission, vision and values,” Joey Msall, general manager of Arkansas operations said in the announcement. “This past year and years prior, Brian Hollis has demonstrated that he is generous with his time and focused on making life better for our customers and their communities.”

