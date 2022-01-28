JONESBORO — Every Saturday in February, from 1 until 3 p.m., Arkansas State University Museum will present Black History Month STEAM experiences. Admission is free and open to the public.
“This Black History Month, we will deliver activities to inform children of most ages how fugitives from slavery intelligently utilized STEAM concepts as tools for direction, concealment and eventual liberty,” Jill Kary, curator of education stated in a press release.
Guests will discover how African American slaves navigated by the North Star to find their way to freedom and explore moon shadows to understand how they helped or hindered freedom seekers and how camouflage was employed.
They will learn how song lyrics guided Underground Railroad travelers and will write directional song lyrics of their own.
For more details about this or any other A-State Museum event, one may contact Kary at jkary@astate.edu or at 870-972-2074.
