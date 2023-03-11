Blanchard Springs Caverns reopening for 50th season

RUSSELLVILLE — The seasonal reopening of Blanchard Springs Caverns took place Thursday. It is the 50th anniversary season, with July 7 marking 50 years of the Ozark-St. Francis National Forests hosting public tours of the caverns. Special events and activities will be announced surrounding the anniversary.
The caverns will be open March-November. The Dripstone Tour, an hour-long, one-half-mile tour takes visitors through the upper level of the caverns. This tour was designed to accommodate strollers and wheelchairs with a strong assistant.
The Discovery Tour will open Memorial Day weekend and run through Labor Day. This 1.2-mile more arduous, non-accessible tour is hosted in one of the lower levels of the caverns.
The Wild Cave Tour will not be offered at this time.
The Visitor Center and Eastern National gift shop will be open Thursdays-Mondays from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern National is a nonprofit association supporting the interpretive, educational and scientific programs and services of the National Park Service and other public trust partners.
Tickets must be purchased in advance at www.recreation.gov. Onsite purchasing of tour tickets is not always available. Advanced ticketing for tours also allows the Caverns to adequately staff-guide tours and provide a more enhanced visitor experience. Prices are $16 for adults, $11 for children ages 6-15, and $1 for children ages 0-5.
For more ticket information or to purchase a ticket, visit bit.ly/3mHW1vT.
