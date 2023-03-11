Blanchard Springs Caverns reopening for 50th season

Visitors tour Blanchard Springs Caverns in an undated photograph. The caverns, located in the Ozark-St. Francis National Forest near Mountain View is celebrating its 50th season of operation this year.

 Courtesy of recreation.gov

RUSSELLVILLE — The seasonal reopening of Blanchard Springs Caverns took place Thursday. It is the 50th anniversary season, with July 7 marking 50 years of the Ozark-St. Francis National Forests hosting public tours of the caverns. Special events and activities will be announced surrounding the anniversary.

The caverns will be open March-November. The Dripstone Tour, an hour-long, one-half-mile tour takes visitors through the upper level of the caverns. This tour was designed to accommodate strollers and wheelchairs with a strong assistant.