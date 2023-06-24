RUSSELLVILLE — Officials of the Ozark-St. Francis National Forest have announced events set for the 50th-anniversary celebration of Blanchard Springs Caverns.
July 7 will mark 50 years of public tours in the caverns. The anniversary season will run through Thanksgiving weekend.
July 7th festivities at the Caverns will include a visit from Smokey Bear and Woodsy Owl, a display of construction photos from the late 1960s to early ’70s, onsite Forest Service fire engines, hot dogs and cookies, additional Dripstone Trail tours, and anniversary memorabilia for sale in the gift shop.
Tickets are selling out almost daily and will most likely sell out early during the anniversary week. They must be purchased in advance at www.recreation.gov. Prices are $16 for adults, $11 for children ages 6-15, and $1 for children ages 0-5. More ticket information is available on the park’s website.
The Dripstone Tour is a one-hour, one-half-mile tour through the upper level of the caverns and is designed to accommodate strollers and wheelchairs with a strong assistant.
Tours of the Discovery Trail are open through Labor Day. This 1.2-mile arduous, non-accessible tour with nearly 700 steps is hosted in one of the lower levels of the Caverns. It is only offered Friday-Sunday, with the exception of July 7.
For general information about the caverns, call 870-757-2211.
