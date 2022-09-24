JONESBORO — Jonesboro Elks Lodge 498, 2113 W. Washington Ave., will be hosting the Staff Sgt. Paul F. Brooks Memorial Blood Drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct 1. The public is welcome to attend.
Brooks, 34, lost his life in the service of his country on May 21, 2009, in Baghdad, Iraq. He was a combat medic, and his job was to take care of the wounded and save lives in the field.
His family has hosted a blood drive in his memory for 12 years and believes he would be proud that it is being done in his memory and continues to save lives.
This year the family will also celebrate the life of their daughter, Christy Brooks, who suffered life-threatening injuries in a car accident on Oct. 5, 2021. One pint of blood allowed a flight team to transport her to Regional Medical Center in Memphis and allow the emergency team to continue lifesaving efforts. Because she was hospitalized, she was not able to be at the blood drive last year.
The Elks will have several veteran services groups on site this day including WA22, a veteran suicide-intervention team; St. Francis House and Hero.
Joseph Bateman, an Army veteran, will perform acoustic music from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
