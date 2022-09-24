JONESBORO — Jonesboro Elks Lodge 498, 2113 W. Washington Ave., will be hosting the Staff Sgt. Paul F. Brooks Memorial Blood Drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct 1. The public is welcome to attend.

Brooks, 34, lost his life in the service of his country on May 21, 2009, in Baghdad, Iraq. He was a combat medic, and his job was to take care of the wounded and save lives in the field.