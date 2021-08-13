JONESBORO — The Red Cross needs donors to help overcome the current critical need for blood. Donor appointments can be made using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood drive:
Monday — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Arkansas Highway Department, 2510 W. Kingshighway, Paragould; 1-5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 188 N. Third Ave., Piggott; and 1:30-5:30 p.m., Southwest Church of Christ, 1601 James St.; Jonesboro.
Thursday — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Families, Inc., 1815 Pleasant Grove Road, Jonesboro; 12:30-5:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 715 W. Walnut St., Blytheville; and 1-6 p.m., Church of Christ, 916 E. Bridges Ave., Wynne.
Aug. 24 — 12:30-5:30 p.m., Cherokee Village United Methodist Church, 21 Otter Drive; 1:30-5:30 p.m., Earl Bell Community Center, 1212 S. Church St., Jonesboro.
Aug. 26 — 8 a.m.-5 p.m., St. Bernards Medical Center, 225 E. Washington Ave., Jonesboro.
