JONESBORO — As many gather for holiday celebrations, the American Red Cross urges donors to plan a time to give blood in the coming weeks.
Blood and platelet donations tend to drop by more than 20 percent during holiday weeks. Seasonal illness and the threat of winter weather can add more concern during a time of year that is traditionally hard on the nation’s blood supply.
All donors who come to give blood Nov. 28 through Dec. 15 will receive a $10 Amazon gift card by email.
To book a time to give blood download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcross blood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Upcoming blood drives for December:
Thursday – Noon-4 p.m., Hoxie New Life Cathedral, 809 S.W. Broad St.; noon-5 p.m., Central Baptist Church, 3707 Harrisburg Road and 12:30-5:30 p.m., Central Toyota, 3305 Stadium Blvd., both in Jonesboro.
Dec. 8 – 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Blytheville High School, 600 N. 10th St.; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Paragould Light Water and Cable, 1901 Jones Road; and noon- 5 p.m., Arkansas Methodist Medical Center, 900 W. Kingshighway, Paragould.
Dec. 9 – 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Wynne High School, 800 E. Jackson Ave.
Dec. 12 – 1:30-5:30 p.m., Buffalo Island Central Elementary, 1208 Nelson St., Leachville.
Dec. 13 – 1-5 p.m., A.L. Huston Memorial Center, 1765 U.S. 62/412, Hardy.
Dec. 15 – 12:30-5:30 p.m., Valley View Church of Christ, 4500 Southwest Drive. Jonesboro and 1-6 p.m., Church of Christ, 916 Bridges Ave., Wynne
