JONESBORO — While donors across the country have rolled up a sleeve to give this summer, the need for blood remains crucial for patients relying on lifesaving transfusions. The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage and donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urged to make an appointment.
Right now, the Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet the current demand.
To thank donors who help refuel the blood supply this month, all who come to donate through July 31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card via email and will also receive automatic entry for a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value) and for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm.
To schedule an appointment, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood drives include:
Tuesday – 1-5 p.m., Ruddle Road Church of God, 1400 Ruddle Road, Blytheville.
Thursday – 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Great River Medical Center Leaders Save Lives, 1520 N. Division St., Blytheville and 1:30-5:30 p.m., Church of God of Prophecy, 3128 Arkansas 115 North, Pocahontas.
July 27 – Noon-5 p.m., Arkansas Methodist Medical Center, 900 West Kingshighway, Paragould.
July 29-30 – Noon-5 p.m., East Arkansas Broadcasters and KJNB, 1709 E. Nettleton Ave., Jonesboro.
July 30 – 9 a.m.-3 p.m., NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, 4800 E. Johnson Ave., Jonesboro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.