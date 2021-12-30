LITTLE ROCK — The Blue and You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas will begin accepting mini-grant applications Saturday.
Grants are open to schools, universities, government agencies and nonprofit groups around the state.
“Mini-grants are a great opportunity for Arkansas organizations to receive funding for projects they are working on or areas they would like to improve,” Blue and You Foundation Executive Director Rebecca Pittillo said in a press release.
“We are excited to announce that we are updating the mini-grant program to focus on supporting organizations battling food insecurity, implementing public health initiatives in schools or needing emergency response equipment. We also realize that costs have risen since the mini-grant program began, so we are giving organizations an opportunity to request up to $2,000 this year.”
Applications for grants should be submitted to the Blue and You Foundation between Jan. 1 and Feb. 15 online at www. blueandyoufoundationarkansas.org.
