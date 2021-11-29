LITTLE ROCK — The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas recently announced that grants totaling $3,360,327 will be awarded to 41 initiatives in Arkansas.
The Blue & You Foundation is a charitable foundation established and funded by Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield to promote better health in the state.
Area organizations included in the grants are:
The Arkansas State University System Foundation, Jonesboro, $128,720, to provide mentoring, cohort building and financial assistance to underrepresented minority students in premedical curriculum.
Black River Technical College, Pocahontas, $149,483, to construct a one-and-a-half-mile walking trail connecting the campus.
The Cherry Valley Food Pantry, $5,000, to purchase food for 70 to 80 families each week.
Hispanic Community Services Inc., Jonesboro, $39,633, to offer bilingual classes and host discussions regarding a variety of mental health topics.
