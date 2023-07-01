LITTLE ROCK — Over the past three months, hundreds of teams across Arkansas have competed in the 20th year of the Blue & You Fitness Challenge which ended May 31, boosting their physical activity and working to improve their overall health.
Each year, Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the Arkansas Department of Human Services and the Arkansas Department of Health host the challenge, a fun competition encouraging people to be more active and focused on their whole health. This year, participants logged 1.2 million miles and completed just under 240,000 healthy behaviors such as meditating or drinking water.
“As the Challenge has evolved over the past 20 years, we’ve become more focused on improving wellness mentally and physically, and Arkansans are responding,” Kristen Lippencott, Challenge administrator and Arkansas Blue Cross manager of well-being and health solution strategies said in an announcement. “Participants dedicated themselves to not only being more active but finding time for meditation, getting a good night’s rest and health education.”
The Arkansas Department of Health won this year’s Challenge among the founders.
“The Blue and You Fitness Challenge is always a great way to kick off the year by getting active as a community,” Renee Mallory, ADH Interim Secretary of Health observed. “While the competition is fun, we are so glad to see so many involved participants this year, and we hope to see even more next year.”
This year, new divisions were announced, organizing teams into groups such as schools, nonprofits, friend groups and general businesses.
Area division winners include:
Jonesboro Zumba Fitness Crew, first place in the Civic or Community Organization division
ASU-Newport, second place in the Higher Education division
Lawrence County Schools in Walnut Ridge, second place in the K-12 School or District division
City of Jonesboro, third place in the Government or Municipality division.
