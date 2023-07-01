LITTLE ROCK — Over the past three months, hundreds of teams across Arkansas have competed in the 20th year of the Blue & You Fitness Challenge which ended May 31, boosting their physical activity and working to improve their overall health.

Each year, Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the Arkansas Department of Human Services and the Arkansas Department of Health host the challenge, a fun competition encouraging people to be more active and focused on their whole health. This year, participants logged 1.2 million miles and completed just under 240,000 healthy behaviors such as meditating or drinking water.