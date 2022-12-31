LITTLE ROCK — The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas announced Wednesday that 47 grants are being awarded in 2023 to public schools, universities and nonprofit groups in Arkansas totaling $3.38 million. The grants will directly impact each of the state’s 75 counties, funding projects focused on behavioral health resources, social determinants of health, maternal and pediatric health needs, health equity, whole-person health or medical condition innovation.
“These grants will fund dozens of projects touching Arkansans all over the state – from supporting the Arkansas Suicide Prevention Hotline to providing recreational therapy to youth aging out of foster care, the 2023 grants will impact Arkansans in a powerful way,” Rebecca Pittillo, executive director of the Blue & You Foundation said in the announcement. “The organizations that we have funded are focused on improving the lives of people in our communities, which is also our goal at the Blue & You Foundation.”
