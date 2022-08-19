Bluegrass and Fried Chicken coming to Ozark Folk Center

MOUNTAIN VIEW — The Bluegrass and Fried Chicken festival will be Aug. 26-27 at the Ozark Folk Center State Park.
The music festival will feature an extended show on Friday night, a Saturday matinee and a Saturday evening extended show in the Ozark Highlands Theater featuring International Bluegrass Music Award-winner Missy Raines at 8:30 p.m. Friday and 2:45 Saturday, and Bluegrass Hall of Fame members The Dillards at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Dillards, also known as the Darlings, became famous after introducing millions of Americans to bluegrass music by performing songs like “Dueling Banjos” and “Dooley” on TV’s “Andy Griffith Show.”
Also performing will be Mountain View area musicians including Ozark Strangers, Spillwater Drive, The Ozark Legacy and Sylamore Special featuring 18-year-old National Banjo Champion Lillyanne McCool and 17-year-old Arkansas Grand Champion Fiddler Mary Parker.
Two-day tickets are available online for $50. Tickets for Friday only are $25 and $35 for Saturday only.
All-day admission to the park’s artisan Craft Village and gardens are included with festival tickets. Family passes are available for two adults and children under 18.
The onsite Skillet Restaurant will serve a fried chicken buffet, sold separately, between music shows.
To see a full schedule of performances and reserve tickets, visit www.OzarkFolkCenter. Ticketleap.com.
