Bluegrass and Fried Chicken coming to Ozark Folk Center

The Dillards, who played the Darlings (pictured) on the ’60s television series “The Andy Griffith Show,” will perform at the Bluegrass and Fried Chicken festival Aug. 27 at the Ozark Folk Center State Park in Mountain View.

 Courtesy of Ozark Folk Center

MOUNTAIN VIEW — The Bluegrass and Fried Chicken festival will be Aug. 26-27 at the Ozark Folk Center State Park.

The music festival will feature an extended show on Friday night, a Saturday matinee and a Saturday evening extended show in the Ozark Highlands Theater featuring International Bluegrass Music Award-winner Missy Raines at 8:30 p.m. Friday and 2:45 Saturday, and Bluegrass Hall of Fame members The Dillards at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.