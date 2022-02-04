Bluegrass Festival returns to Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW — The Mountain View Bluegrass Association plans to host its 20th annual Spring Bluegrass Festival at the Ozark Folk Center from March 10-12 at the Ozark Highlands Theater.
The festival will feature a Thursday evening all-gospel traditional bluegrass show and matinee and evening shows on Friday and Saturday.
The line-up includes Junior Sisk, Monroe Crossing, The Purple Hulls, Catahoula Drive, Spring Street Bluegrass Band, Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out, The Redmond Keisler Band and Joe Mullins.
Thursday tickets are for an evening show only and are $20 general admission or $25 for premium seating in the first five rows.
Friday and Saturday tickets are good for all shows that day, from noon until 10 p.m. General admission seats are $25 and premium seating are $35.
Reserved seating is currently available online at www. mountainviewbluegrass.com.
