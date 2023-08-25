Bluegrass Monday to feature Breaking Grass

Members of Breaking Grass, (seated, from left) Cody Farrar, Zach Wooten, Jody Elmore, Tyler White and (standing) Britt Sheffield, will perform at 7 p.m. Monday at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St., in Paragould as part of the Bluegrass Monday concert series; doors will open at 6 p.m. Seating is first-come, first-served, with admission being $10 cash at the door and everyone ages 18 and younger admitted free.

 Courtesy of Breaking Grass

JONESBORO — The band Breaking Grass will perform at 7 p.m. Monday at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St., in Paragould. The show is part of the Bluegrass Monday concert series presented by KASU 91.9 FM.

Based in Mississippi, this five-piece band has been together for 16 years. The group is currently on tour in support of their sixth CD, “Somewhere Beyond,” which is on the Mountain Fever record label.