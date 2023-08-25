Bluegrass Monday to feature Breaking Grass

JONESBORO — The band Breaking Grass will perform at 7 p.m. Monday at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St., in Paragould. The show is part of the Bluegrass Monday concert series presented by KASU 91.9 FM.
Based in Mississippi, this five-piece band has been together for 16 years. The group is currently on tour in support of their sixth CD, “Somewhere Beyond,” which is on the Mountain Fever record label.
According to the announcement, Breaking Grass has gained a reputation for energetic live shows featuring their own original songs presented in a style that mixes traditional bluegrass sounds with influences of rock, gospel, country and soul music.
Numerous songs by Breaking Grass have reached number one or the top 10 on the Bluegrass Today radio airplay charts. Albums by the group have also reached the top 10 of Billboard Magazine’s bluegrass sales charts.
The band has won several bluegrass band contests including the State of Mississippi Bluegrass Band Competition, the Athens Old Time Fiddler’s Band Competition and the Uncle Dave Macon Days Competition.
The group features Cody Farrar on lead vocals and guitar, Tyler White on fiddle, Jody Elmore on banjo, Britt Sheffield on bass and Zach Wooten on mandolin for the band.
The Bluegrass Monday concert series is a non-profit presentation of KASU-FM. All ticket proceeds are given to the performers to compensate them for their time and talents. These concerts are held on the fourth Monday night of each month.
In addition to the concert, KASU is now hosting an open, acoustic, bluegrass jam session for local musicians on the fourth Monday night of each month beginning at 5 p.m. in the Joe Wessell Building, adjacent to the Collins Theatre.
Musicians are invited to bring their instruments, connect with other bluegrass musicians, and enjoy making music together.
Admission to the concert is $10 per person, payable by cash at the door the night of the concert. Advance tickets can be purchased at www.kasu.org/tickets. Everyone ages 18 and younger will be admitted free. Seating for the concert is first-come, first-served. Doors to the theatre will open at 6 p.m.
