Bluegrass Monday to feature Family Sowell

The Family Sowell, featuring siblings (from left) Joshua Sowell, Naomi Sowell, Abby Sowell, John-Mark Sowell and Justus Sowell, will perform Sept 26 at the Collins Theatre, in Paragould.

 Courtesy of KASU

JONESBORO — The Family Sowell will perform Sept. 26 at the next KASU-FM Bluegrass Monday concert. The show will be at 7 p.m. in the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St., in Paragould.

The Family Sowell are five siblings ranging in age from their late teens to their 20s. Originally from Texas, the family moved to East Tennessee in order to pursue a long-term, professional musical career. Each sibling has been playing music since they were a young child, and the family has produced over a dozen albums.