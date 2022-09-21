Bluegrass Monday to feature Family Sowell

JONESBORO — The Family Sowell will perform Sept. 26 at the next KASU-FM Bluegrass Monday concert. The show will be at 7 p.m. in the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St., in Paragould.
The Family Sowell are five siblings ranging in age from their late teens to their 20s. Originally from Texas, the family moved to East Tennessee in order to pursue a long-term, professional musical career. Each sibling has been playing music since they were a young child, and the family has produced over a dozen albums.
The Family Sowell performs a wide variety of acoustic music including bluegrass standards, gospel music, original compositions, and unique arrangements of popular songs from country, rock and pop music.
Abby Sowell is the mandolinist and lead vocalist for the band. Other group members are guitarist Joshua Sowell, bassist Naomi Sowell, fiddler John-Mark Sowell, and resophonic guitarist Justus Sowell.
Admission is $10 per person, payable by cash at the door the night of the concert. Everyone ages 18 and younger will be admitted free. Advance tickets can be purchased at www.kasu.org/tickets. Bluegrass Mondays are nonprofit events with 100 percent of ticket proceeds going to the performers.
