Bluegrass Monday to feature Seth Mulder and Midnight Run

PARAGOULD — Seth Mulder and Midnight Run will perform at 7 p.m. March 27, at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St., in downtown Paragould. The concert is part of the Bluegrass Monday concert series presented by KASU 91.9 FM, the public media service of Arkansas State University.
According to a press release, Seth Mulder and Midnight Run are based in Gatlinburg, Tenn. Since 2015, the group has served as the house band at the Ole Smoky Moonshine Distillery, a popular tourist destination in downtown Gatlinburg, which is the most visited distillery in the world.
Many of the group’s recordings have reached the top 10 of the Bluegrass Today radio airplay chart. They have had songs among the top 20 most popular songs of the year on that same chart in both 2021 and 2022.
The group was also nominated for the 2020 Momentum Award by the International Bluegrass Music Association. This honor is given each year to up-and-coming young bluegrass acts who are achieving success and receiving acclaim from both bluegrass critics and music fans.
Earlier this year, the group received the Song of the Year award from the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America for “My, My, My.”
Mulder sings and plays mandolin in the group. Other band members include vocalist and guitarist Chevy Watson, banjo player and vocalist Colton Powers, bassist Tyler Griffith, and fiddler Max Silverstein.
The admission is $10 per person, payable by cash at the door. Everyone ages 18 and younger will be admitted for free.
Bluegrass Mondays are nonprofit events, with 100 percent of ticket proceeds going to the performers.
