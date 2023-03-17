Bluegrass Monday to feature Seth Mulder and Midnight Run

Seth Mulder and Midnight Run will perform at 7 p.m. March 27, at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St., in downtown Paragould as part of the Bluegrass Monday concert series presented by KASU 91.9 FM. Pictured (from left) are Mulder and band members Tyler Griffith, Max Silverstein, Colton Powers and Chevy Watson.

 Courtesy of KASU

PARAGOULD — Seth Mulder and Midnight Run will perform at 7 p.m. March 27, at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St., in downtown Paragould. The concert is part of the Bluegrass Monday concert series presented by KASU 91.9 FM, the public media service of Arkansas State University.

According to a press release, Seth Mulder and Midnight Run are based in Gatlinburg, Tenn. Since 2015, the group has served as the house band at the Ole Smoky Moonshine Distillery, a popular tourist destination in downtown Gatlinburg, which is the most visited distillery in the world.