Bluegrass Monday to feature The Kody Norris Show

PARAGOULD — The Kody Norris Show will perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 27, at the Collins Theatre, located at 120 West Emerson St. The concert is part of KASU’s Bluegrass Monday series.
The Kody Norris Show is described as bluegrass with elements of hillbilly and rockabilly music. The band was named Entertainer of the Year at the Society by the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America (SPBGMA) annual conventions in 2022 and 2023.
The group has a reputation as a high-energy, crowd-pleasing ensemble. Their songs have reached the top 10 on the Billboard and Bluegrass Today charts. It is heavily influenced by pioneers in the genre of bluegrass music including Jimmy Martin, Bill Monroe and the Stanley Brothers.
The band has performed at bluegrass festivals and venues in 48 states, and they are currently on their “2023 Hillbilly Baby Tour.”
Bandleader, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Kody Norris founded the band more than a decade ago. He grew up in the bluegrass-rich region of east Tennessee and began performing bluegrass as a teenager. He spent nine years as the guitarist on the Cumberland Highlanders TV program on RFD-TV and in 2023 he was named Guitar Player of the Year by SPBGMA.
Fiddle player Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris received SPBGMA’s Fiddle Player of the Year award in 2022 and 2023. As a teenager in Kentucky, she performed in the all-female ensemble Hazel Holler. She is also a past member of the Lonesome Ramblers, the backing band for Bluegrass Hall of Fame member Larry Sparks.
Tennessee native Josiah Tyree is the longtime banjo player in the band. He is a past winner of numerous banjo competitions including those held at Uncle Dave Macon Days, Bluegrass on the Harpeth and the Smithville Jamboree.
Bassist Charlie Lowman was raised in Illinois and he too plays a variety of acoustic instruments. In addition to playing with the Kody Norris Show, he has performed with Tommy Brown’s band Country Line Grass, the Basement Bluegrass Band and Johnny Campbell’s band The Drifters.
Lowman also leads his own ensemble, Charlie Lowman and Emory Gap.
Tickets are $10 per person, payable by cash at the door the night of the concert. Admission is free for anyone 18 years old and younger. Advance tickets are available at kasu.org/tickets. Seating is first come, first served. Doors to the theater open at 6 p.m.
The Bluegrass Monday concert series is a nonprofit presentation of KASU-FM. All ticket proceeds go to the performers.
