Bluegrass Monday to feature The Kody Norris Show

Josiah Tyree (from left), Kody Norris, Charlie Lowman and Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris. members of The Kody Norris Band will perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 27, at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St. in Paragould, as part of KASU’s Bluegrass Monday series. Tickets are $10 at the door.

 Courtesy of thekodynorrisshow.com

PARAGOULD — The Kody Norris Show will perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 27, at the Collins Theatre, located at 120 West Emerson St. The concert is part of KASU’s Bluegrass Monday series.

The Kody Norris Show is described as bluegrass with elements of hillbilly and rockabilly music. The band was named Entertainer of the Year at the Society by the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America (SPBGMA) annual conventions in 2022 and 2023.