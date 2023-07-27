JONESBORO — Chancellor Todd Shields has appointed Chris Boothman as the vice chancellor for enrollment management and global outreach at Arkansas State University.
Boothman was named interim vice chancellor earlier this summer and accepted the permanent position this Monday, pending ASU System Board of Trustees approval.
“I’m honored that Dr. Shields and Dr. White offered me this opportunity, and I am looking forward to working with both of them on new initiatives, especially for A-State Online,” Boothman said.
“We are excited to have Chris stay with us at Arkansas State,” Shields said. “He’s worked his way up through the ranks and has an outstanding reputation across campus. He’s done a great job over the years in building connections.”
Boothman will be working closely with Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Calvin White Jr. on several upcoming projects.
“Chris and I have several ideas related to ways that we can improve collaboration and communication among faculty who work in our online degree programs,” White said. “We will be sitting down with the chancellor over the next few weeks to look at a wide range of initiatives.”
Along with continuing his management of the current division, Boothman will work with both the chancellor and provost on new initiatives for A-State, and help direct a review of enrollment management projects.
“We’re looking forward to working with some external consultants to get a good look at all our recruiting and enrollment practices,” Boothman said. “In meetings with both the chancellor and the provost, we’ve identified some areas where we can streamline and improve our services to the campus.”
Boothman joined the division in 2018 as the director of A-State Online faculty support after working with the registrar’s office for eight years. With the registrar, he rose through the ranks from assistant director and systems analyst, coordinating needs for student records with the university’s information technology services, to associate registrar prior to moving to the online program.
A 2005 graduate of the University of Manchester with his Bachelor of Science with honors in computer science and geography, Boothman earned his Master of Business Administration from A-State in August 2010.
