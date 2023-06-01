JONESBORO — Chris Boothman was named interim vice chancellor for enrollment management and global outreach at Arkansas State University, according to a recent announcement from Chancellor Todd Shields.
Currently the assistant vice chancellor for EMGO’s Global Campus unit, Boothman will take over direction of the division as Dr. Thilla Sivakumaran has announced his departure later this summer.
“I appreciate Chris stepping up to provide leadership to this important part of Arkansas State’s operations, and I am looking forward to working with him over the coming months,” Shields said. “Chris has an outstanding track record in problem-solving with our A-State Online and our enrollment management areas. He’s been an integral part of A-State.”
“I am honored to be asked to serve as the interim vice chancellor,” Boothman said. “I have a great commitment to the work we’ve done with improving our on-campus recruiting, enhancing our international projects, and maintaining and expanding our online programs.”
Boothman was promoted to assistant vice chancellor in July 2022, and has overseen day-to-day operations of A-State’s Global Campus operations, which includes the university degree centers in Arkansas, international locations such as Mexico and Qatar, as well as early college programs, which include high school concurrent students and the UpSkill coding initiative.
Boothman joined the division in 2018 as the director of A-State Online faculty support after working with the registrar’s office for eight years.
A 2005 graduate of the University of Manchester with his Bachelor of Science with honors in computer science and geography. Boothman then earned his Master of Business Administration from A-State in August 2010.
