JONESBORO — Arkansas State University Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Calvin White Jr. announced this week that Dr. Jennifer Bouldin is now the permanent dean of the College of Sciences and Mathematics. She has been serving as the interim dean since Sept. 1, 2022.

“Dr. Bouldin has been an outstanding leader for the College of Sciences and Mathematics over the past year, and among our deans has been a great colleague to work with,” White said. “In addition to leading her own college, Dean Bouldin has been instrumental in our collaborative effort to launch the A-State College of Veterinary Medicine.”