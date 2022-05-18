JONESBORO — Arkansas State University Provost Alan Utter has announced that Dr. Jennifer Bouldin will become the interim dean of the College of Sciences and Mathematics later this summer.
Currently the associate dean for the college and a professor of environmental biology, Bouldin will step in following the retirement in August of current dean Dr. Lynn Boyd.
“We all wish Dr. Boyd the best in her retirement, and I am very appreciative of Dr. Bouldin agreeing to lead the college this fall as our interim dean,” Utter said.
Bouldin joined A-State in 2002 as a member of the staff at the ecotoxicology research facility and was named the director four years later.
Named associate professor in 2012 and then full professor in 2016, Bouldin was named the associate dean of the college in 2021.
A specialist in the area of aquatic toxicology and the use of laboratory test organisms to predict the effects of agricultural runoff on downstream ecosystems, Bouldin’s research is of particular interest across the region as it relates to the mitigation of agricultural runoff within receiving structures, specifically vegetated ditches and constructed wetlands.
Boyd joined Arkansas State as the dean of the college and professor of biology in April 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.