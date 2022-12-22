Bowens receives peer award

JONESBORO — Dr. Rudolph Bowens Jr., a urologist at St. Bernards Urology Clinic is this year’s winner of the St. Bernards Medical Center Living the Mission Physician Award.
Each year, the physicians of St. Bernards select one of their peers who is seen as best representing St. Bernards’ mission to provide Christ-like healing to the community through education, treatment and health services.
The highly-selective process begins with St. Bernards team members submitting nominations on behalf of a physician they believe has done an exceptional job during the year.
After receiving the nominations, a selection committee pares the nominees to three. The physicians then vote on a winner by secret ballot.
Bowens has practiced medicine for 12 years. He joined St. Bernards in 2019.
In his nomination, Bowens is described as “the perfect example of someone who provides Christ-like healing, because he treats everyone as if he knows them on a personal basis. He has a smile that lets patients know he is caring, patient and kind. He is a great surgeon. All of the nurses love to work with him. He is a joy to know.”
