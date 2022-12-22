Bowens receives peer award

Dr. Rudolph Bowens Jr., a urologist at St. Bernards Urology Clinic, and his wife, Selendra, pose with the 2022 Living the Mission Physician Award. Dr. Bowen was selected for the award by his peers at St. Bernards Medical Center.

 Submitted photo

JONESBORO — Dr. Rudolph Bowens Jr., a urologist at St. Bernards Urology Clinic is this year’s winner of the St. Bernards Medical Center Living the Mission Physician Award.

Each year, the physicians of St. Bernards select one of their peers who is seen as best representing St. Bernards’ mission to provide Christ-like healing to the community through education, treatment and health services.