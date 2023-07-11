JONESBORO — Students seeking a degree in early childhood education at Arkansas State University will have the opportunity to apply for the Dr. Carolyn Martin Bowers Endowed Scholarship in Early Childhood Education. The recently established scholarship will provide $1,000 annually.
Bowers taught education at A-State for more than two decades, beginning in 1975 and retiring in 1997.
“Education is extremely important, so helping another student complete a degree is always a good thing,” said Linda Martin Thompson of Little Rock who endowed this scholarship in honor of her sister.
The annual scholarship will be for undergraduate elementary education majors. It is intended for sophomore, junior or senior students who have a financial need.
Bowers was one of eight children and grew up in Ash Flat. She earned a doctorate in education at Indiana University, after completing her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at A-State, the only family member to earn a doctoral degree.
Scholarship recipients will be selected by the College of Education and Behavioral Science Scholarship Committee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.