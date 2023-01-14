Bradbury Art Museum to open two new exhibitions

JONESBORO — Bradbury Art Museum at Arkansas State University will open two exhibitions, Moon Shine and Inspired 8, with a public reception from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
BAM is located in the Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
JONESBORO — Bradbury Art Museum at Arkansas State University will open two exhibitions, Moon Shine and Inspired 8, with a public reception from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
BAM is located in the Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive.
Admission to the museum and reception is free.
The exhibitions will continue through Feb. 8. BAM hours are noon to 5 p.m., Tuesdays-Saturdays.
Moon Shine is an exhibition by Rachel Boillot, assistant professor of art at A-State. The series includes images inspired by the musical heritage in Tennessee’s Cumberland Plateau and explores the memories of female musicians in the Appalachian region.
Inspired 8 is an annual, competitive exhibition offered to regional high school students. Participants created artwork in response to what they saw during a visit to BAM. They virtually submitted their work and artist statements for consideration by a juror.
Through this process, participants are exposed to the work of contemporary artists as well as given the process of exhibiting their own art in a professional setting.
This year, students were inspired by “People/Places/Things,” an exhibition exploring the concept of realism.
The juror for Inspired 8 is Stephanie H. Shih, a professional artist whose work was included in People/Places/Things. Shih works out of Brooklyn, N.Y., and exhibits her work worldwide. From all the submissions, Shih selected 50 works by students from 10 area schools to be included in this exhibition. Schools represented include Annie Camp Jr. High, The Academies at Jonesboro High and Valley View High schools, all in Jonesboro; Bay High School; Brookland High School; Corning High School; Harrisburg High School; Highland High School; Marked Tree High School and Paragould High School.
BAM will present several awards and display them on tags next to the awarded works.
For additional information, one may email visitbam@astate.edu or call 870-972-3765.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.