Bradbury Art Museum to open two new exhibitions

“I Can See You,” by Hayden Hobbs, a junior at The Academies at Jonesboro High School, is among the works selected for inclusion in the Inspired 8, a juried exhibit at Bradbury Art Museum that will open with a public reception at 5 p.m. Thursday. A second exhibit Moon Shine will also open at that time.

 Courtesy of BAM

JONESBORO — Bradbury Art Museum at Arkansas State University will open two exhibitions, Moon Shine and Inspired 8, with a public reception from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

BAM is located in the Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive.