PARAGOULD — Constructing a replacement for the Arkansas 69 Village Creek Bridge just south of Paragould requires a temporary highway closure, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.
Weather permitting, starting at 8 a.m. Monday, the contractor will close Arkansas 69 at Greene 933, just south of the U.S. 412 Bypass, for the entirety of the construction, which is expected to last until late November. Highways 49 and the Highway 412 Bypass will be signed for detour traffic.
Signage and barricades will control traffic.
Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.
