BROOKLAND — The Craighead County Highway Department will close Craighead 963 at 8 a.m. Monday for approximately two to three days for bridge repair, or until work is finished depending on the weather.
The road will be closed from Craighead 938 to Craighead 936.
Detour signs will be posted to alert the public and motorists are asked to use caution in the area. Commuters should allow for additional travel time.
A notice for the road closure will be on www.craigheadcounty.org on the main page under the heading Road / Bridge Closures.
