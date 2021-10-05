The annual fall workday at Brockett Cemetery on Arkansas 115 between Pocahontas and Maynard will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday. Volunteers are asked to bring their own tools.
Brockett is not a perpetual care cemetery. Maintenance and upkeep are by volunteer work and donations. Annual donations by family members to assist in the care and maintenance of the grave of a loved one may be made by check to Brockett Cemetery Fund and mailed to Brockett Cemetery Fund, in care of Farmers & Merchants Bank, P.O. Box 467, Pocahontas 72455.
For additional information, contact Trent Ingram at 870-378-0332, Bryn Ulmer at 870-810-2094, Tracy Ingram at 870-378-0829, Lyda Davidson at 870-647-2153 or Scott Blackshear at 870-810-3457.
