BROCKETT — The annual spring workday at Brockett Cemetery is scheduled for Saturday, weather permitting. Plans are to reschedule if the weather does not permit.
Brockett Cemetery is located on Arkansas 115 in the Brockett Community near Stokes, between Pocahontas and Maynard.
Workdays are scheduled for the cemetery on the second Saturday in March and the second Saturday in October.
It is not a perpetual care cemetery. Maintenance, care and upkeep are dependent on donations.
Those with family buried in the cemetery are encouraged to assist with the cleanup. Volunteers should come early and bring work tools.
Donations for upkeep can be made by mailing a check made payable to the Brockett Cemetery Fund to Brockett Cemetery Fund, in care of Farmers & Merchants Bank, P.O. Box 467, Pocahontas 72455 or in care of Trent Ingram, 1555 Hoelscher Lane, Pocahontas 72455.
For additional information, call Ingram at 870-378-0332, Bryn Ulmer at 870-810-2094, Tracy Ingram at 870-378-0829, Lyda Davidson at 870-647-2153 or Scott Blackshear at 870-810-3457.
