Brookland High School to present Narnia classic

BROOKLAND — The Brookland High School Drama Department will present “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe” at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Brookland Performing Arts Center, 100 W. School St. Tickets are $5 and are available at the door.
Primary cast members are Mia Stacey, Kiersten Dalton, Andrew Baldridge and John Jenkins as the children, Lucy, Susan, Peter and Edmund, respectively; William Osborn as Aslan and Rena Knowles as the White Witch.
Oral communication and drama instructor Brandy Brewer serves as director.
According to a press release, this dramatization faithfully recreates C.S. Lewis’ classic work featuring the magic and mystery of Aslan, the great lion, his struggle with the White Witch, and the adventures of four children who inadvertently wander from an old wardrobe into the world of Narnia.
Additional cast members include Taylor Brewer as Tumnus, Hayden Coleman as Dwarf, Max Haughey as Mr. Beaver, KK Wood as Mrs. Beaver, Austn Kelton as Unicorn, Logan Hearring as Centaur, Cannon Joe Smith as Ulf, Andrew Nash as Father Christmas, Maddie Duncan as Elf and Braelyn Long as White Stag.
Wood nymphs will be played by Aron Davis, Hannah Moody and Brynn Coletta.
The witch’s army includes Lila Boles, Evan Tucker, Blaiden Southard, Jacob Knowles, Marie Claire Elam, Christa Fowler and Myles Archer.
Aslan’s army includes Piper Williams, Josefina Saavedra, Brynn Young, Allyssa Sloan, Emma Chamberlain, Jackson Mitchell and America Haughey.
Stage crew members are Bri Bowser, Anna Osborne, Logan Gilley, Hailey Mross and Loren Coleman.
