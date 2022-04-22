BROOKLAND — The Crowley Ridge Regional Library is preparing for the grand opening of the Brookland Public Library, its 8th library branch. The event is set for 1 to 3 p.m. April 30, at 401 S. Holman St.
The Brookland branch opened mid-pandemic in 2020. For much of that time, the l ibrary was only available to access by appointment. Now that CRRL branches are fully open to the public, the Brookland staff is ready to welcome the community to their new facility and show it off for the first time.
“I am very grateful to the mayor and city of Brookland for all of their help providing their community with a new library. We are excited for the grand opening,” Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library Director Vanessa Adams said in a press release.
The library building is owned by the city of Brookland.
“The Craighead County Library Brookland branch offers an opportunity that citizens of Brookland have not had. An opportunity to visit places without leaving the city,” Brookland Mayor Kenneth Jones stated.
“It offers citizens and area citizens a tranquil place to relax, read, study and receive help if needed on the computer. Citizens and students have books to read; books to do research. Computers for those that do not have computers are available; a librarian that may help someone with (the) computers if needed. Look for the library to grow in the future,” Jones added.
The city has plans to open a museum in the future, right next door to the library.
The grand opening will offer fun for the entire family including tours of the facility, cupcakes, goodie bags, the opportunity to sign up for a library card, and a drawing for a Kindle Fire. For children, there will be face painting, balloon animals, characters in costume, and a craft.
