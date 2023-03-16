JONESBORO — Trent Brown has been named community president for FNBC’s Jonesboro market. FNBC branched into Jonesboro in 2018 and opened its new, full-service office in 2021, located at 2631 Race St.
Brown, who brings over two decades of banking experience in Jonesboro, joined FNBC in 2022 as senior vice president-Northeast Arkansas loan manager and succeeds the late Brad Snider who was the founding community president for Jonesboro.
“Trent’s banking knowledge coupled with his strong leadership skills and connections throughout the community will serve us well in Jonesboro,” FNBC President and CEO Marty Sellars said in a press release. “He worked closely with Brad and is prepared to lead our Jonesboro office to future growth and success.”
“We are fortunate to have one of the strongest banking teams in Northeast Arkansas in our Jonesboro office,” FNBC Regional President and Chief Lending Officer Chad Hudson added. “Trent is not only a great commercial lender, but a confident and trusted leader, and I look forward to watching him take our Jonesboro office to new heights.”
As community president, Brown will lead the bank’s seasoned lending and deposit teams’ efforts to grow and expand relationships throughout Jonesboro, focusing on serving the unique needs of business owners and their employees.
“I am honored to step in and lead our outstanding team of community bankers in Jonesboro,” Brown said. “Brad paved a clear path forward for us, and we are poised and prepared to continue for growth and expansion throughout Jonesboro and Northeast Arkansas.”
Brown holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance with an emphasis in Corporate Finance from Arkansas State University and completed the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.
