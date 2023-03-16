JONESBORO — Trent Brown has been named community president for FNBC’s Jonesboro market. FNBC branched into Jonesboro in 2018 and opened its new, full-service office in 2021, located at 2631 Race St.

Brown, who brings over two decades of banking experience in Jonesboro, joined FNBC in 2022 as senior vice president-Northeast Arkansas loan manager and succeeds the late Brad Snider who was the founding community president for Jonesboro.