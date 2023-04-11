POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College has announced the students who have been named to the president’s list for the fall 2022 semester.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must be enrolled in at least 12 college credit hours excluding developmental courses, not be on any type of probation, and must have a GPA of 3.5-3.99.
Area students included are listed by county.
Clay
Fisher Francis and Adam Holcomb, both of Corning, Bradley Fry of Greenway and Allison Baggett, Justice Midkiff and Sadey Underwood, all of Piggott.
Craighead
Alexis Burns, Haleigh Clark and Beau Malone, all of Bono, Sheryll Luna of Brookland and Emily Adams, Marshayla Anderson, Kassandra Espensen, Ethan Foster, Jacob Leavitt, Bobbie Lucius, Connor Marshall, David McCarthy, Kevin Micheli, Eric Otey, Lauren Rodgers, Hayden Smith, Madelyn Smith and Charles Williams, all of Jonesboro.
Cross
Greene
Zoe Massey and Sara Roland, both of Marmaduke, Abbie Benson, Marissa Brandon, Adrian Bright, Kourtney Brown, Landon Calhoun, Kaleb Carpenter, Sergio Cedeno, Zane Clark, Sydney Greer, Savannah Hall, Joseph Hice, Logan Hickox, Maci Hines, David Hutson, Chesley Isom, Madison Johnson, Garrett Miles, Bryson Norwood, John Pugh, Joshua Rabey, Stephanie Spencer, Mason Vincent, Wesley Watkins and Rylee Whetsell, all of Paragould.
Lawrence
Christine Day and Antonio Romero, both of Hoxie, Kimberly Hill of Powhatan, Brandi Middleton of Ravenden, and Joel Anguiano, Mollie Blackshear, Marguerite Gill, Emma Richey, Sydney Robinson, Leigha Scott, Maci Smelser and Colby Stepp, all of Walnut Ridge.
Mississippi
Charles Davis and Nathan Parnell, both of Leachville, and Lyndsi Schrader of Manila.
Randolph
Ashley Stover of Biggers, Jacob Bettis, Devin Cole, Wyatt King, Evelyn Phelps, Madison Rash, Kanyon Surles, Savannah Todd and Kaylee Wiser, all of Pocahontas, and Lexi Dobbins of Reyno.
Sharp
Adam Fitzsimmons of Cave City.
