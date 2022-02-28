POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College recently announced the students who have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.
To be eligible for the list, a student must be enrolled in at least 12 college credit hours excluding developmental courses, not be on any type of probation, and must have a grade point average of 3.5-3.99.
Area students included, by county are:
Clay
Hali Forbes, Jared Lane, Patricia Poole and Sydnee Shreve, all of Corning, Bradley Fry of Greenway, Colton Vallance of Knobel, Nathan Mills of Piggott and Amber Dawkins, Haley Gore and Alonzo Vasquez-Mendoza, all of Rector.
Craighead
Keyante Coleman, Brenda Endicott, Sheryll Luna, Richard Potter and Allison Snapp, all of Brookland, Glen Austin Caraway, Rachel McAnally of Cash and Lullavee Allen, Charley Cummings, Brayan Flores, Ethan Foster, Dena Franks, Elizabeth Gipson, Corey Green, Morgan Marshall, Belinda Rodriguez, Hannah Rushing, Caleiyah Scott, Paycia Smith and Donovan Todd, all of Jonesboro.
Cross
Chase Allen and Christopher Pierce, both of Wynne.
Greene
Brieanna Burrow and Brittany Wright, both of Marmaduke, and Ariel Aparicio-Calvo, Patrick Autry, Tracy Bailey, Catherine Bell, Abbie Benson, Jillian Breckenridge, Keaton Bryant, Tiffany Burcham, Jessica Caruthers, Caden Eaton, Hailey Eddings, Hannah Foster, Sydney Greer, Brooke Haddix, Cameron Harrison, Leanna Ingram, Brandon Jackson, Keirstyn Jackson, Montana Johnson, Jacob Jones, Baneen Khan, Britney Magouirk, Bryson Massey, Hunter Massing, William McPhink, William Miller, Amber-Krystyn Moore, Caleb Myers, Kasey Nealy, Laura Nichols, Tara Perez, John Pugh, Jessica Ramer, William Richards, Sharon Rosten, Desteni Stricklin, Emily Toombs, Grant Villarreal, Mason Vincent, Audrey Ward, Lachelle Watson and Amanda Williams, all of Paragould.
Jackson
Christopher Stump of Newport.
Lawrence
Garrett Penn of Black Rock, Joseph Bridges, Baylee Davis and Allison Russom, all of Hoxie, Evan Ross, Zavior Taylor and Jamie Wilson, all of Imboden, Brandi Middleton and Brittney Padgett, both of Ravenden, Jorgie Hulse of Smithville, Ally Martin of Strawberry, and Tammy Galbreath, Marguerite Gill, Mason McGinnis, Shelby Snyder and Taylor Woods, all of Walnut Ridge.
Mississippi
Zackary Phillips of Blytheville, Gabriela Contreras and Fileesha Hutton, both of Leachville, Jeremy Wilbanks of Manila and Hunter Taylor of Osceola.
Poinsett
Brandon Dillinger of Harrisburg and Noel Harsson of Marked Tree.
Randolph
Trinity Lepard and Winter Smith, both of Maynard, Ashley Cagle, Kelly Curtis, Emily Floyd, Carter Green, Keiran Griffin, Clayton Hale, Connor Murray, Vanessa Ovalle, Kelcey Pearson, Isabella Pogue, Brooklynn Roberts, Brooke Spurlock, Carmen Weaver and Emmalee Whitlow, all of Pocahontas, Lexi Dobbins of Reyno and Michael Elledge of Warm Springs.
Sharp
Josie Ratliff of Hardy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.