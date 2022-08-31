POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College has announced that Alex Avery of Pocahontas accepted the position of administrative specialist for the Office of Academic Affairs.
Avery earned an Associate of Arts in Psychology from Cisco Community College. She was previously employed as an administrative specialist for Allied Health at Black River Technical College.
Also joining the BRTC staff is Samantha Mitchell of Pocahontas who accepted the position of corporate and community program specialist.
Mitchell earned a Bachelor of Science in Radio/TV Broadcasting Journalism from Arkansas State University and a Master of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of North Texas. Before accepting the position at BRTC, she was the outreach specialist and educator at ASU Bradbury Art Museum.
Amanda Perdue of Paragould has accepted the position of registered nursing instructor. Perdue earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Western Governors University.
Before accepting the position at BRTC, she was the RN unit coordinator at Arkansas Methodist Medical Center and an adjunct clinical instructor for BRTC.
Michelle Wooldridge of Paragould has been promoted to the position of academic advisor. She attended high school in Highland and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Youth and Family Ministry from Harding University.
She was hired at BRTC in April and previously served as student affairs coordinator on the Paragould campus.
