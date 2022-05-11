POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College has announced that Michelle Wooldrige has accepted the position of student affairs coordinator on the Paragould campus.
Wooldrige graduated from Highland High School in 1998. She then attended Harding University and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Youth and Family Ministry in 2002.
Before accepting the position at BRTC, Wooldrige worked in outside sales for The Merchandiser from 2014-20 and then as a Qualified Behavioral Health Provider for Families Inc. from 2020-22.
Kelly Edington has accepted the position of accountant I-grants coordinator on the Pocahontas campus.
Edington is a 1999 graduate of Maynard High School. After high school, she attended BRTC for two years before transferring to Arkansas State University and earning a Bachelor of Science in Accounting.
Before accepting the position at BRTC, Edington worked for Thomas, Speight and Noble, CPAs for more than seven years and then for Lincoln and Lincoln, Ltd. for over four years.
