POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College has announced that Steven Kiker of Paragould is the welding instructor for BRTC @ The Armory in Piggott.
Kiker has worked at Greenbrier for 17 years and has taught welding for Greenbrier’s welding school, for several of those years helping people qualify to weld for the Greenbrier company.
“I have been fortunate to work with some very smart people. They have educated me way more than I ever dreamed,” Kiker said. “I like to pass on the knowledge that I have accumulated over the years, especially things that would have benefitted me when I was young.”
BRTC @ The Armory opened welding classes for high school students on Aug. 14.
Stephen Wright of Jonesboro has accepted the position of machine tool technology instructor.
Wright earned a two-year degree in manufacturing technology from Francis Tuttle Technology Center in 1986. He also earned a practical nursing degree from Arkansas State University-Newport in 2011.
Prior to accepting this position, Wright was employed at Arkansas State University where he worked as an adjunct on the Jonesboro, Marked Tree and Newport campuses as an industrial maintenance department instructor, phlebotomy instructor, and CNA instructor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.